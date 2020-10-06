News
Russian Aerospace Forces preparing massive attack on camps training terrorists and sending them to Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian Aerospace Forces preparing massive attack on camps training terrorists and sending them to Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The Russian Aerospace Forces are preparing for a massive attack on the camps for training the terrorists that Azerbaijan is sending to take part in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The Syrian militants have decrypted the training camps of the terrorist army to be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh and located in the de-escalation zone in Idlib. Operational intelligence has been conducted, the news has been confirmed,” War Gonzo Telegram reports.

As reported Ruskaya Vesna, citing the source of Syria’s security bodies, “in response to the call to deliver the coordinates of terrorist objects, pro-Turkish militants informed our intelligence agents about the training camps of the militants where training is conducted for both international terrorists and other mercenaries who are then sent to fight in the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
