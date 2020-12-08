News
Over 500 lawyers join demand for Armenia's PM resignation
Over 500 lawyers join demand for Armenia's PM resignation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Over 500 lawyers have joined a demand for Armenia's PM resignation, chair of the chamber of advocates of Armenia Ara Zohrabyan wrote on his Facebook

“Pashinyan violated the principle of separation of powers, unreasonably extended the state of emergency and martial law, thereby violating the rights of citizens," he noted.

"Besides, he did not ensure the protection of the borders of Armenia and Artsakh, secretly signed a humiliating document that relates to the interests of Artsakh and Armenia. Pashinyan can no longer represent the interests of Armenia and solve the issues of prisoners of war, missing, as well as border protection,” Zohrabyan also noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
