Armenia civil disobedience participants pitching tents at Republic Square

YEREVAN. – The participants of the civil disobedience actions demanding the resignation of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are currently pitching tents at Republic Square, in downtown Yerevan, to spend the night there.
"The weather is cold, there are difficulties, but we are strong, we are firm, we are together! The issue of the future of our country is being decided," said Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a representative of the Armenia Supreme Body of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party.
At the moment, the main building of the government, the building of the Prosecutor General's Office, and the building of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports are blocked.
The opposition’s actions of civil disobedience are still in progress.