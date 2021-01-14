News
Armenia PM: New quality of governance must be brought to executive body
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – This is the first session of the government this year, and I want to wish success to all of us in this difficult period, so that with our duties we can take the country out of the crisis situation. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at the beginning of Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia, adding that special efforts and mutual cooperation need to be made to achieve the aforesaid.

"In order to bring the country out of the crisis situation, a new quality of governance must be brought to the executive body," Pashinyan added.
