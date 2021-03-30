News
Opposition Homeland Party member: Nikol Pashinyan deliberately led Armenia to defeat
Opposition Homeland Party member: Nikol Pashinyan deliberately led Armenia to defeat
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

In 2018, a force came to power in Armenia that expressed commitment to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, ending the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Armenia’s hostile relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan. This is what member of the political council of the opposition Homeland Party Ara Sahakyan said during today’s press conference.

According to Sahakyan, when Nikol Pashinyan declared that he hadn’t agreed to reconciliation with Azerbaijan during the war since he would be considered a traitor, what he meant was that if he resolved the conflict peacefully, people would tell him that the army can fight and win the war, and that he was leading the fight, knowing that the Armenians would be defeated since, at that moment, the Azerbaijani army was stronger in terms of arms and was supported by Turkey through the involvement of mercenaries.

Sahakyan is certain that Nikol Pashinyan did everything he could to convince the public that the army had been defeated in the war and believes that he deliberately led the country to defeat.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
