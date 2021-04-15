News
NG: Lukashenko's visit to Baku was a sting for Armenia and may cause tension in relations with Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

Local observers have focused on the fact that Belarus, which is Armenia’s ally with respect to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), is supporting Azerbaijan in the conflict between Baku and Yerevan, Nezavisimaya Gazeta reports.

“Azerbaijan has taken a big step to achieve its national dream. I’m very glad that you, as real friends of the people of Belarus, understand that there is still work to do. There is difficult work to do to restore life in the returned territories, and you need to understand that Belarus is your reliable friend,” Lukashenko said during his meeting with Aliyev.

“Armenia might view this statement as unfriendly. The visit, the possible sale of weapons and the congratulatory remarks were a sting for Armenia and may escalate relations with Belarus,” political scientist Valery Karbelevich told NG.

Commenting on the possible goals of Lukashenko’s visit, analysts say Lukashenko has a plan to ask for funds. In 2010, Aliyev helped Lukashenko by paying him $200,000,000 to settle the accounts with Gazprom. Lukashenko might have discussed the issue of weapons supply.
