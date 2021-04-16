Armenia President expresses condolences on death of Vartan Gregorian

President Armen Sarkissian today expressed condolences on the occasion of the death of President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York and co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Vartan Gregorian, as reported the Public Relations Department of the Staff of the President of Armenia.
The President’s condolence message reads as follows:
“I received very sad news – one of the bright figures in contemporary American thought and the Armenian world, an individual dedicated to education and culture, President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York, co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, former President of the New York Public Library, first foreign president of Brown University, recipient of the US Presidential Medal of Freedom and my longtime friend Vartan Gregorian has passed away.
Vartan Gregorian, who was granted the passport of the Republic of Armenia on April 8 (on his birthday), was devoted to his nation, was a genuine patron for the strengthening of Armenia-Diaspora relations, evidence of which was his pro-Armenian community service. I have become convinced of this during our personal meetings and talks and at numerous events held abroad.
I express my sincere condolences to the family, relatives and close ones of Vartan Gregorian and share their grief.”