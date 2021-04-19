Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun to run in snap parliamentary elections, if they are held

After its Supreme Assembly, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party in Armenia issued a statement stating that it will run in the snap parliamentary elections, if they are held.

The statement reads as follows:

“The 24th Supreme Assembly of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party in Armenia, examining the current situation in the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Artsakh in terms of politics and security, assessing the current moods of the public and the moral-psychological atmosphere, the internal and external challenges and threats conditioned by the post-war situation, records the following:

- the resignation of the conspiratorial authorities and the exclusion of the power of Nikol [Nikol Pashinyan] in the public administration system of the country by all the previously declared means remain a vital necessity for the future of our people and statehood;

- as a result of the people’s struggle, the authorities were compelled to announce the holding of snap parliamentary elections, but it is clear that the authorities will try to do everything possible to be reproduced under the name of elections;

- the possible holding of snap parliamentary elections will be crucial for preservation of our national identity and maintenance of statehood.

Proceeding from all this, the Supreme Assembly of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Armenia decided:

A. to participate in the possible snap parliamentary elections, viewing them as one of the ways of making the treacherous authorities resign;

B. reserve the power for making decisions on the format of participation in the possible elections for the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party.

The Supreme Assembly of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun Armenia calls on our compatriots to continue the struggle for the resignation of the treacherous authorities for the future of Armenia, regardless of whether elections will be held or not.”