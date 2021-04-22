News
Lawyer: Mayor of Meghri is being taken to Yerevan
Lawyer: Mayor of Meghri is being taken to Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


I am welcoming the dawn on the Kapan-Yerevan road. Gayane Papoyan, the lawyer of mayor Mkhitar Zakaryan of Meghri, Armenia, wrote this on Facebook.

"At M. Zakaryan's house they said we were going to the Meghri police station, we got there, outside they announced that we were going to the Kapan [town police] department, whereas on the way to Kapan it turned out that we were going to Yerevan; moreover, we obtained by our own means the information of bringing [Zakaryan] to Yerevan.

PS: Let me remind that my client was "invited" to the police station, but according to the illegal order, he must go to the police in a police car.

PS: Probably as a result of the failure of the supposedly expected 'show' operation as a result of [Zakaryan’s] voluntarily coming [to the police station], the man [i.e., PM Nikol Pashinyan] is in agony; he wants to apprehend [Zakaryan] at any cost," the lawyer added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
