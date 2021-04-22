Youth chain selves to Armenia government building gates

YEREVAN. – Several young men chained themselves to the gates of the main building of the government of Armenia.
Police removed the handcuffs of several of them and apprehended them.
A Liberation initiative member, who was being apprehended by the police, was calling PM Nikol Pashinyan a traitor, while a young woman was shouting, "Son of a bitch," referring to Pashinyan
"We made it so that Nikol Pashinyan enter the government building with maximum difficulty; this building does not belong to him," one of these youth told the police.
And a woman who had chained herself cried and said: "He [Pashinyan] is handing over the country. Do you know what he said in Syunik [Province]? He said, 'You will protect yourselves [against Azerbaijan], no one will protect you.' How will Syunik defend itself?”
The police could not remove the handcuffs for a long time.
The government Cabinet session is scheduled for 11am.