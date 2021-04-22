Protesters throw eggs at building of Armenia's Prosecutor General's Office, situation gets tense

The participants of the protest in support of the detained residents of Armenia’s Syunik Province threw eggs at the building of the Prosecutor General’s Office, after which the situation got tense and led to a clash between police and the protesters.
The protesters demand the release of the heads of several communities of Syunik Province and insist that the heads of communities were illegally detained.
Yesterday, Nikol Pashinyan, who had secretly left for Syunik Province, was greeted with swear words and offensive remarks by the residents of various cities of the province. They were also demanding that he leave.
The residents of Kajaran shut down the road leading to the entrance to the city, and Pashinyan wasn’t allowed to enter the city at all. Pashinyan was accompanied by a large number of policemen and officers of the National Security Service.
Later, it became clear that a criminal case had been launched and that several citizens had been apprehended, including the mayor of Meghri.