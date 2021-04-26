News
Erdogan calls on Biden to reverse his statement on Armenian Genocide recognition
Erdogan calls on Biden to reverse his statement on Armenian Genocide recognition
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on his American counterpart Joe Biden to reverse his declaration that 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide.

According to him, this “wrong step” will hinder ties and advised the United States to “look in the mirror”, Reuters reports. “If you say genocide, then you need to look at yourselves in the mirror and make an evaluation,” he said.

Erdogan said he expected to "open the door for a new period" in ties and discuss all disputes with Biden at a NATO summit in June.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
