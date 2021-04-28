Artsakh President: Armenia political forces had considered ending war in early October a treachery

Since the ceasefire of May 12, 1994, our military-political leadership has not learned the right lessons from the examples of the world, and having an advantage, has not been able to have more favorable solutions in the negotiation process. Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan stated this during a meeting with the staff of the Ministry of Urban Development and the heads of construction companies in Artsakh.
He presented the course of the recent 44-day war, noting that its consequences were clear to him already in early October, but the political forces in Armenia had not reached common grounds in this regard. "No political consensus or a single view is formed—opposition, pro-government, government—, and it seems they had considered stopping the war that day a treachery," Harutyunyan said.
The Artsakh President of emphasized that Turkey was participating in this war on the side of Azerbaijan, and today the Turkish officials announce: "Together with Azerbaijan, we have succeeded in resolving historical justice." Seven thousand terrorist mercenaries from Syria also had taken part in the second Artsakh war.
President Harutyunyan added that he sees the future of Armenia and Artsakh in the framework of deeper new military-political cooperation, and together with Russia they will be able to face this situation, "as Turkey is not going to leave the territory."
According to him, Artsakh will continue the political struggle for the territories occupied by Azerbaijan—and at least within the borders of the former NKAO.