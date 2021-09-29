News
Armenia President expresses condolences over untimely death of singer Hayko
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a telegram of condolence over the death of Honored Artist of Armenia, singer, musician Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan). The telegram reads as follows:

“I was deeply saddened by the news about the untimely death of Merited Artist of Armenia, singer, musician Hayko (Hayk Hakobyan).

Our music world lost a bright individual, who stood out with his uniqueness and unique taste, evidence of which are his songs that the people love.

The songs and music of Hayk Hakobyan were the dialogue between melody and sounds that will always remain in the hearts of the fans of his art. With deep regret, I express my condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Hayk Hakobyan.”
