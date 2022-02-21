News
Belarusian citizen sentenced to 2 years in prison for insulting president
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A court in Belarus sentenced a man to two years in prison for insulting the head of state and damaging property, the press service of the republic's Prosecutor General's Office reported.

"The prosecutor's office of Brest upheld in court the state prosecution against a 65-year-old local resident N., who was charged with desecration and damage to property, public insult of the head of state, including those combined with a charge of a particularly serious crime," the press service noted.

From April to December last year, the defendant painted inscriptions on the buildings, including insulting and accusing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of committing a crime.

The verdict has not entered into force and can be appealed.
