Protest against arrival of Azerbaijani MPs in Yerevan
Protest against arrival of Azerbaijani MPs in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


In front of the Armenia Marriott Hotel, located in the centre of Yerevan, a protest demonstration organized by the ARF Armenian Youth Federation is held.

The protesters oppose the arrival of Azerbaijani MPs in Armenia.

Earlier Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis announced the names of the delegation members, who have already arrived in Yerevan.

Parliament said the event will be attended by members of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Tahir Mirkishili and Soltan Mammadov.

The MPs will present the position of the Azerbaijani side on the issues to be discussed at the meetings.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
