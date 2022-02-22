6 EU countries send team of experts to Ukraine to combat cyber threats

Six EU countries are sending a team of cybersecurity experts to Ukraine to help deal with cyber threats following Russia's official recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, Lithuanian Deputy Defense Minister Margiris Abukevicius said on Tuesday.
In response to Ukraine's request on Monday, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Estonia, Romania, Croatia will send a team of experts they created earlier to help other EU countries, institutions and partners deal with cyber threats, Deputy Defense Minister Margiris Abukevicius said, Reuters reported.
Ukraine may need help dealing with specific incidents or support to check its infrastructure for security weaknesses, he told Reuters.
Earlier, British Defense Secretary said that British cybersecurity experts are working with Ukraine to help defend against Russian actions in this area.