Ukraine President demands security guarantees from Russia and other states

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted that Ukraine receive clear security guarantees, including from Russia, UNIAN reported.

His remarks came at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Polish President Andrzej Duda, who are in Ukraine on a working visit.

The head of state said that his Lithuanian and Polish counterparts paid much attention to the security architecture in the world and Europe.

The President noted that it is not a secret that the Budapest memorandum of 1994 does not work.

"We understand, there is no illusion that Ukraine is not in any security alliance today. We protect ourselves with the support of our partners, but it is Ukrainians who are dying. That's why Ukraine needs security guarantees - clear, concrete, already now. Because we want to know that we can protect our people, our homes. It is very important to have the support of other partners," Zelenskyy said.

"Given the fact that we have 150 thousand Russian troops on the border today, temporarily occupied territories - I think that Russia should be among those countries to give clear security guarantees. This is not a secret. I have suggested many times to the President of Russia to sit down at the negotiating table and talk. Because it is a question of dialogue," Zelenskyy said.