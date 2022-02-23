News
Poland and Lithuania speak out in favour of Ukraine joining EU
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Ukraine deserves to become a candidate for membership of the European Union, and Poland and Lithuania will do everything to achieve this, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

His remarks came during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda in Kyiv, Ukrinform reported.

"There is no room for creating zones of influence in today's world. Ukraine deserves to get the status of a candidate state for the European Union. Together with President Gitanas Nausėda, we will do everything to achieve this goal," the politician said.

Duda expressed solidarity and full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and called on Russia's representatives to stop violating basic principles of international law.

Furthermore, the Polish president condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk, accusing it of undermining Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Lithuanian and Polish presidents were in Ukraine on a working visit.

 
