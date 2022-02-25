News
Signature campaign demanding PM Pashinyan's resignation kicks off at Yerevan military pantheon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Liberation Movement announced Friday, February 25—on the birth anniversary of legendary military commander and statesman Andranik Ozanian—at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan that it is starting a signature campaign demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Nairi Hokhikyan, a representative of the aforesaid movement, said that this signature campaign will be carried out not only in the capital Yerevan, but also in all provinces of Armenia, as well as in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

According to him, this signature campaign will be carried out in paper form, as well as online—which is intended more for the Diaspora Armenians.

"We would not have had so many human and territorial losses in the 44-day [Artsakh] war [in the fall of 2020] if it were not for Nikol Pashinyan's anti-national, treacherous deal with the enemy. Therefore (…) we are obligated to unite—without party interests. We invite all political forces, individuals to go on this ‘road’ together because this is not a fight for power, but a fight for the liberation of the homeland," Hokhikyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
