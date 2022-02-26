Armenian police apply special measures in Lori region: 52 people apprehended

The subdivisions under the jurisdiction of the Lori regional administration received operational information that in various settlements of the region they store or carry illegal weapons-ammunition, as well as acquire, store, use and sell drugs, Armenian Police reported.
As part of a criminal case initiated by the police on the basis of the information received, by a court decision, on February 24, the police conducted searches in the cities of Vanadzor, Alaverdi, Tumanyan, Stepanavan, Tashir, Spitak, as well as in the villages of Gugark and Margahovit.
The measures taken have yielded results. During the searches, 4 pistols, a home-made rifle, a hunting rifle, 126 cartridges of various calibers, a grenade, cold steel, a club, gunpowder in plastic containers, methadone solution, psychotropic drugs, over 300 grams of a mass similar to marijuana, etc. were found. In addition, auto parts and household goods were found, which, according to preliminary data, were stolen.
After the searches, law enforcement officers in Lori switched to heavy duty service. As a result, they found over 22 grams of mass, presumably, marijuana, edged weapons, batons, etc. During the enhanced service, 52 people were apprehended.