News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.86
EUR
541.98
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse rejects Turkey's EU accession prospects
French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse rejects Turkey's EU accession prospects
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse is against Turkey's accession to the European Union.

In an interview with Kathimerini, she stated that if elected, she would also stop the financial assistance provided to Ankara before joining.

“I am unimpressed by the intimidation of the Turkish government. I will oppose Turkey’s accession to the EU, the process of which has only been suspended,” she said. “And current pre-accession assistance should be called into question. With me as president, France will be at the forefront of the fight against Islamism and the protection of women’s rights.”

Pecresse, the leader of the right-wing Republicans, also said she was inspired by Greece's migration policy.

“Greece is currently pursuing a courageous policy that inspires me: The asylum centers opened by the government on the islands of Samos, Kos and Leros reconcile immigration control and human dignity. We must implement such good practices in France,” she said.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, she accused President Emmanuel Macron of conducting arrogant and lonely diplomacy, arguing that if we are truly allies, we must have a real voice on Russia.

The first round of the presidential elections in France will take place on 10 April. If none of the candidates wins an absolute majority, the second round will take place on 24 April.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Greece supports EU sanctions against Russia
"Greece was always on the right side of history and we are doing the same today...
 Hungary supports Ukraine's bid for EU membership
Szijjártó expressed solidarity with Ukraine, saying that Hungary supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine...
 EU threatens Russia with total economic and financial war
Germany has stopped the process of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline...
 Armenia acting President receives Canada special envoy to EU, Europe
Referring to the purpose of his visit to Armenia, Stephane Dion said that he will study, within the framework of his respective mandate, the avenues for Canada's assistance in democracy in Armenia…
 Legislature acting speaker: Cooperation with EU is of special importance to Armenia
Hakob Arshakyan received Canada’s Special Envoy to European Union and Europe…
 EU forces Russian diplomats to obtain visas
He specified that Russia did not plan to recall its ambassadors from European countries...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos