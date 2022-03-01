French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse rejects Turkey's EU accession prospects

French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse is against Turkey's accession to the European Union.
In an interview with Kathimerini, she stated that if elected, she would also stop the financial assistance provided to Ankara before joining.
“I am unimpressed by the intimidation of the Turkish government. I will oppose Turkey’s accession to the EU, the process of which has only been suspended,” she said. “And current pre-accession assistance should be called into question. With me as president, France will be at the forefront of the fight against Islamism and the protection of women’s rights.”
Pecresse, the leader of the right-wing Republicans, also said she was inspired by Greece's migration policy.
“Greece is currently pursuing a courageous policy that inspires me: The asylum centers opened by the government on the islands of Samos, Kos and Leros reconcile immigration control and human dignity. We must implement such good practices in France,” she said.
Regarding the war in Ukraine, she accused President Emmanuel Macron of conducting arrogant and lonely diplomacy, arguing that if we are truly allies, we must have a real voice on Russia.
The first round of the presidential elections in France will take place on 10 April. If none of the candidates wins an absolute majority, the second round will take place on 24 April.