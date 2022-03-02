News
Wednesday
March 02
News
Wednesday
March 02
Ukrainian delegation leaves Kyiv and will arrive at talks on Thursday
Ukrainian delegation leaves Kyiv and will arrive at talks on Thursday
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics


The Ukrainian delegation has already left Kyiv and will arrive for the talks in the morning of Thursday, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky who heads the Russian delegation at the talks, said.

According to him, during the second round of talks the issue of the ceasefire will be discussed, RIA Novosti reported.

He noted that during the first meeting with the Ukrainian side an understanding was reached on a number of issues. "At the same time, Ukraine took time to reflect on particularly principal ones," Medinsky said.

The Russian delegation in the same composition has already arrived for the negotiations. The negotiations will take place in Belovezhskaya Pushcha.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
