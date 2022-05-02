Hungarian president asks Orban to form new government

Hungarian President Janos Ader has asked Prime Minister Viktor Orban to form a new government for the country.
Speaking at a meeting of parliament on Monday, the head of state noted that he was addressing Orban with such a proposal, since the FIDES - Hungarian Civil Union party led by him won a landslide victory in the general elections on April 3.
Together with its junior partners - the Christian Democrats - FIDES received 135 out of 199 deputy mandates in the State Assembly (unicameral parliament) of Hungary. This made it possible for Orban to remain as prime minister for another four years. He has been heading the country's government for three consecutive terms since 2010, and before that he served as prime minister from 1998 to 2002.