Blinken and Armenia FM sign memorandum on strategic cooperation in nuclear energy

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met at the U.S. Department of State on Monday, the press service of the U.S. Department of State informed NEWS.am.
Blinken and Mirzoyan signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation and mutual understanding on civil nuclear energy.
Mirzoyan will participate in the session of Armenian-American Strategic Dialogue, will hold meetings with the USAID Director Samantha Power, Special Assistant to U.S. President and other colleagues. The Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs will also meet with senior representatives of the U.S. Congress.
During the visit, the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs will deliver a speech at the Atlantic Council think-tank.