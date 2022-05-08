Canada PM visits city of Irpin in Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today visited the city of Irpin, UNIAN reported
The mayor of the city Alexander Markushin informed about the visit on his Telegram channel.
"Just had the honor of speaking with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the nightmare that the Russian occupiers have done to our city. And, of course, he was shocked. After all, he saw burned and completely destroyed not military installations, but the homes of Irpin residents, who until recently were enjoying life and had their plans for the future," Markushin wrote.
The mayor added that he expressed his gratitude to Trudeau for the support Canada is providing to Ukraine today.
"We believe in further cooperation of our countries and on the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities after our victory. I hope for the support of Mr. Justin Trudeau in organizing the efforts of the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada to restore infrastructure facilities in Irpin. We will address Irpin with the appropriate official letters in the nearest future," he added.