ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party official says authorities plan to divide Armenian diaspora

Artsakh is wounded, and we realize that these two years are quite a difficult period. Hagop Der Khatchadourian, a representative of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, told reporters this Monday at Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan.

"The triple celebration symbolizes for us the determination that the Armenian people have; and Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] is at the forefront of defending that right. This day is the day of restoration of our determination, and we, as the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, are ready to see to it that Artsakh be Armenian and never be part of Azerbaijan," Der Khatchadourian said.

According to him, ARF is ready to do everything so that the people of Artsakh do not feel alone.

"The war is still going on," he added, in particular.

Referring to the current resistance rallies by Armenia’s opposition, Der Khatchadourian said that the incumbent Armenian authorities must step down without causing a commotion.

"No one gave them a mandate to lead the country to a new defeat," he said.

Reflecting on Armenian-Turkish relations, Hagop Der Khatchadourian said that they—the ARF—are also in favor of normal Armenian-Turkish relations, but that does not mean that they are in favor of a reconciliation.

"The reconciliation process will presuppose the acceptance of Turkish preconditions. Turkey has always hindered the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, as the Armenian side has previously entered into negotiations without preconditions," said Der Khatchadourian.

According to him, the serving Armenian authorities plan to divide the Armenian diaspora, but their respective obstacles will not succeed.

The next step, according to Hagop Der Khatchadourian, is the struggle for Artsakh, the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, and the prevention of clear measures to destroy the Armenian trace in the Artsakh territories that are now under Azerbaijani control.