Antony Blinken to participate in NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Germany on Saturday to attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on their response to the war in Ukraine, the State Department said.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock invited the ministers to an informal meeting in Berlin last month. The meeting will take place against the backdrop of Finland's decision to join NATO.
On Sunday, Blinken will travel to Paris with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo for the second meeting of the U.S.-EU Trade and Technical Council.