Bulgarian transport companies hold nationwide protest

A nationwide protest by employees of transport companies in Bulgaria is held on Wednesday across the country, TASS reported.
The protesters are against high fuel prices and the introduction of new fares.
Intercity bus service has been completely halted in some areas of Bulgaria, with hundreds of protesters' buses and trucks completely or partially blocking traffic on the country's central roads. About 600 trucks are expected to take part in the rally in Sofia, but at the moment it is not known whether they will be allowed into the city center.
Drivers of cabs and public transport vehicles will also take part in the protest, and several thousand people will rally in downtown Sofia. The action, however, is hampered by the weather, with yellow and orange danger levels announced across the country due to heavy rains with thunderstorms.
"The protests will continue until the government adopts a full package of economic measures in accordance with our demands," said Magdalena Miltenova, one of the organizers of the protest.
Currently, the price of AI-95 gasoline in Bulgaria has exceeded 3 leva (about €1.5) and diesel fuel has exceeded 3.3 leva (about €1.6), making transportation unprofitable and triggering inflation.