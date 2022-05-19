News
Official: There are no applicants for 160 specialties in Armenian universities
There are no applicants in the universities of Armenia in 160 specialties, Deputy Director of the Assessment and Testing Center Karo Nasibyan told reporters on Thursday.

As an example, he named the situation in Shirak and Vanadzor State Universities, where there are no applicants for the subject of Mathematics, there is also a shortage of applicants at the Conservatory.

Nasibyan explained that the number of applicants this year was 13,573 instead of last year's 13,120.

"More applications for passing exams were received for the 'English' subject," he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
