Pashinyan: Today Armenia is ready to provide communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Although there are currently no active military operations on the line of contact, the situation, according to the Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, remains extremely tense, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting today.

"We have to work on easing these tensions. I would like to emphasize that on all points of the November 9, 2020 agreements, Armenia is pursuing a policy of convincing negotiations for the benefit of establishing and strengthening peace and stability in the region," he said.

Pashinyan noted that Azerbaijan claims that Armenia is committed to ensuring connectivity between the western region of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. "Yes, during this time we are ready to provide this connection even today. It is Azerbaijan that does not use the opportunities provided by us. Even today we say that in the order established by the legislation of RA, in the order, let's cross the border of Armenia and go to Azerbaijan. We also have a customs service point and a border service point from last year, and we told Azerbaijan that at any time these points can cross and establish communication with Nakhchivan.

As for the newly built roads, the trilateral statement clearly states that this should happen by agreement of the parties, we say that we consider the route of these roads as the second issue, the first one is fixing and performing legal procedures.

I officially state that today Azerbaijan can cross the Armenian border at several points and go to Nakhichevan.

If interpreted literally, it says that we must provide a link between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. The westernmost region of Azerbaijan is the Kazakh region, we are ready, let them come, cross over, go to Nakhchivan. We guarantee security in the order established by the Armenian legislation. We can provide it in the Vardenis section, the Sisian section, the Yeraskh section, the Goris section. In this period Azerbaijan did not even try to use it," said Nikol Pashinyan.

He also appealed to the heads of the CGD and the NSC, instructing them to ensure communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. "Mr. Abazyan and Mr. Badasyan, once again I instruct you to ensure such an opportunity with the announcement of November 9."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
