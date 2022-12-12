News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
December 12
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Japan: 'Sen' meaning battle chosen as symbol of 2022
Japan: 'Sen' meaning battle chosen as symbol of 2022
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The character "Sen" (battle, war) was chosen Monday as the symbol of the outgoing year 2022 in Japan. A ceremony to mark the occasion was held at the Buddhist "Pure Water Temple" in Kyoto. It was broadcast by the country's leading TV stations.

The symbol of the year was inscribed on a sheet of rice paper measuring 130 by 150 cm by the abbot of the temple, monk Seyhan Mori.

As the organizers noted, the choice was made for several reasons, including the ongoing fight against the coronavirus, the conflict in Ukraine, and the successful performance of Japanese athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Besides, North Korean ballistic missile launches were also among the responses. This year we witnessed various battles, so for good or bad it made an impression on people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos