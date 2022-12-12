Japan: 'Sen' meaning battle chosen as symbol of 2022

The character "Sen" (battle, war) was chosen Monday as the symbol of the outgoing year 2022 in Japan. A ceremony to mark the occasion was held at the Buddhist "Pure Water Temple" in Kyoto. It was broadcast by the country's leading TV stations.
The symbol of the year was inscribed on a sheet of rice paper measuring 130 by 150 cm by the abbot of the temple, monk Seyhan Mori.
As the organizers noted, the choice was made for several reasons, including the ongoing fight against the coronavirus, the conflict in Ukraine, and the successful performance of Japanese athletes at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Besides, North Korean ballistic missile launches were also among the responses. This year we witnessed various battles, so for good or bad it made an impression on people.