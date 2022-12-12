News
G7 leaders confirm 'unwavering support' for Ukraine
G7 leaders confirm 'unwavering support' for Ukraine
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

G7 leaders have reaffirmed "unwavering support" for Ukraine "as long as it takes," according to a joint statement from the leaders following a meeting held by video conference.

"We are determined to help Ukraine repair, restore and defend its critical energy and water infrastructure. We will help Ukraine in meeting its winter preparedness needs, will continue to support Ukraine’s civilian resilience, and will further enhance our efforts on this during the international conference to be held in Paris on 13 December.

We are determined that Russia will ultimately need to pay for the restoration of critical infrastructure damaged or destroyed through its brutal war. There can be no impunity for war crimes and other atrocities. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account in accordance with international law. We reiterate that Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable and that any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons would be met with severe consequences," the statement said.

G7 leaders also pledged to step up international support to help meet Ukraine's urgent short-term financing needs. In this regard, they intend to organize a meeting of finance ministers in the near future to discuss a joint approach to coordinated budget support in 2023.

"In particular, with a view to supporting Ukraine’s repair, recovery and reconstruction, together with Ukraine and our international partners and in close coordination with relevant International Organisations and International Financial Institutions, we will establish a multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform. Through this platform, we will coordinate existing mechanisms to provide ongoing short- and long-term support – with particular responsibility of the Finance Track for short-term financial support –, coordinate further international funding and expertise, and encourage Ukraine’s reform agenda as well as private sector led growth. We will also set up a Secretariat for the Platform. We will each designate a senior government representative to oversee the set-up of the platform and ongoing coordination efforts, and ask them to convene as soon as possible in January 2023."

The leaders also intend to coordinate efforts to address Ukraine's urgent military and defense needs, with an immediate focus on providing Ukraine with air defense systems and assets.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
