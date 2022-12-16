EU publishes new package of anti-Russian sanctions

The European Union has officially published the ninth package of sanctions against Russia.



Thus, the restrictions were imposed on Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Rosgvardia director Viktor Zolotov, Culture Ministry head Olga Lyubimova, Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov, Science and Education Ministry head Valery Falkov, Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov, Emergencies Ministry head Aleksandr Kurenkov and Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko.



The EU has also imposed sanctions on cultural figures Nikita Mikhalkov, Grigory Leps, Marina Kim, Boris Korchevnikov and Dmitry Puchkov.



In addition, the lists include the daughters of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov Aishat and Karina.



The restrictions also affected the Russian media.



“To counter the systematic international campaign of disinformation and information manipulation aimed at destabilizing Russia’s neighboring countries, the EU and its member states, the Council has initiated the process of suspending the broadcasting licenses of four more media outlets: NTV/NTV Mir, Rossiya 1”, REN TV and Kanal 1 ‘ the statement reads.



In accordance with the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, the measures will not prevent these media outlets and their employees from carrying out activities in the EU other than broadcasting. Thus, journalists, for example, will be able to conduct research and interviews.



In addition, Brussels imposed a complete ban on transactions with the All-Russian Regional Development Bank, adding it to the list of Russian state-owned or state-controlled organizations, and froze the assets of two other banks.



The EU also banned Moscow from providing services in the areas of advertising, market research, public opinion polls and product testing and technical control services.



In addition, Brussels strengthened sanctions against the aviation sector.



"The EU will extend the ban on the export of goods and technologies related to the aerospace industry to include aircraft engines and components. This ban will apply to both manned and unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement also said.



In addition, restrictions against the Russian energy industry are being expanded. Brussels has now banned new investments in Russia's mining sector. But the restriction will not affect activities related to critical raw materials.



In addition, the new Brussels sanctions prohibit EU citizens from holding senior positions in state-owned and state-controlled companies in Russia.



The council also noted that the EU maintains a firm stance on food security, and European sanctions do not target trade in agricultural and food products between third countries and Moscow.

"It was decided to introduce a new derogation in order not to freeze the assets of some people who play an important role in international agriculture and food trade, and to allow funds and economic resources to be used in order to avoid disruptions in payment channels in agricultural products. “Before the European Council put its products on the list, including wheat and fertilizers," the EU Council pointed out.



Brussels has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia over Ukraine and has already sequentially imposed nine sanctions packages that include both personal and sectoral economic restrictive measures. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containing and weakening Moscow is a long-term strategy of the West, and the sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.