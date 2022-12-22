Shrapnel cannot be removed: Rogozin wounded during birthday party in Donetsk

Doctors in the DPR are treating Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Tsar Wolves group of military advisors and former head of Roscosmos, and specialists of the group of military advisors who came under fire with him in Donetsk, his aide told reporters this on Thursday, TASS reported.
"Doctors in the DPR are providing the necessary assistance to Dmitry Rogozin and the specialists of the group of military advisers who came under fire together with him in Donetsk. Dmitry Rogozin assesses his condition as satisfactory," Rogozin's aide said.
According to him, now the former head of Roscosmos is being given another bandage. "According to the conclusion of the doctors, the shrapnel of the mine, which got into the spine, is not extracted. Dmitry Rogozin refuses to be evacuated to medical institutions in other regions of Russia until the condition of the other wounded is stabilized," he added.
The Shesh-Besh restaurant and hotel complex in Donetsk was hit at a time when the former head of Roscosmos was celebrating his birthday there.
Since November 2022, Rogozin has led an inspection group of military advisers, Tsar Wolves, in the zone of a special military operation. The group provides military and technical assistance to units of the DPR and LPR. As reported by the former head of Roskosmos, the inspection group acts as a volunteer unit.