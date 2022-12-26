Pink: NATO countries delivered ultimatum to Serbian president over Kosovo

NATO ambassadors demanded that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić remove the barricades in the north of unrecognized Kosovo within 24 hours, or else Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti will be ready to use force against Serbs living in the region, the Pink TV channel stated.
According to the media, the Quinta countries are behind this. This group includes Britain, Germany, Italy, France and the USA.
Earlier, Milan Mojsilovic, chief of the Serbian General Staff, had gone to Raska, bordering on Kosovo, after a meeting with Aleksandar Vucic. The general was sent there because of information about shooting in the north of the region.