Monday
December 26
Monday
December 26
Motorcade participants reach Lachin corridor from Yerevan
Motorcade participants reach Lachin corridor from Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The activists traveling from Yerevan's Republic Square this morning by a motorcade to the Lachin corridor are already there.

"We have implemented and are implementing various projects in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]. We were aware that the road was closed [by the Azerbaijanis], but we will try to present our demands, approaches, request to the representatives of the checkpoints so that we can cross and reach [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert," Samvel Movsisyan, a member of the initiative, said on Factor.am live broadcast, adding they want to move forward by negotiating with representatives of various checkpoints

"We will not have any fights or clashes with the police, the Russian peacekeepers. We will negotiate together with the Armenian police to present what the initiative is, why we are going to Artsakh. After that, we will continue to present our request, demand to the Russian associates. The important goal of our visit is to encourage, with our visit, the children, our brothers and sisters living in Artsakh. We will return tomorrow or the next day," he said.

Already at the first checkpoint, the policeman said. "Your concern is our same concern, we understand your concern." Then he said that he will report the request of the members of the initiative to his superiors.

"We all go, we stand at a small distance, a few people approach the peacekeepers and we negotiate," Movsisyan conveyed the decision of the members of the initiative to the police.

Azerbaijani "environmentalists" have blocked the Lachin corridor—connecting Artsakh to Armenia—since December 12. Initially, they declared that operation of mines in the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers was "illegal" and that their respective "experts" should be allowed to visit these sites and conduct monitoring. However, now they demand to install an Azerbaijani customs checkpoint in the Lachin corridor.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
