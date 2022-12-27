News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
December 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
US billionaire stands up for bitcoin, questioning investment in gold
US billionaire stands up for bitcoin, questioning investment in gold
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

American billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban stood up for bitcoin by questioning the possibility of investing in gold.

“I want Bitcoin to go down a lot further so I can buy some more,” Cuban said in an appearance on comedian Bill Maher’s “Club Random” podcast.

Investing in gold doesn't usually mean you own real gold, he said. “Gold is a store of value and so is Bitcoin," he said, after Maher suggested the comparison. “If everything went to hell in a hand basket and you had a gold bar you know what would happen? Someone would beat the fuck out of you or kill you and take your gold bar. It’s useless.” 

Mark Mobius, the billionaire co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners, recently predicted that bitcoin would fall to $10,000 next year from $16,800 today. He was right about it falling to $20,000 this year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos