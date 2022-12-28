2 transgender men arrested in India for performing black magic ritual

Two transgender men have been arrested in India for performing black magic rituals at a crematorium in Pune, the Indian Express reports.
Police said a crematorium guard told them that early Thursday morning the two men were performing a "black magic-like ritual" near a burning corpse.
The investigation revealed that the mother of one of the arrestees was suffering from cancer, and they performed the ritual believing it would cure her by passing the disease on to another person. The duo had prepared a rooster, black dolls, lemons and pictures of some people, among other things, for the ritual.
Police arrested the duo under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhumane, Evil Practices Act and the Black Magic Act, 2013.