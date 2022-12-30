US: Chinese fighter plane made unsafe maneuver within 20 feet of US plane

A Chinese fighter jet made an unsafe maneuver within 20 feet of a U.S. plane during an intercept over the South China Sea on Dec. 21., the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command noted.
According to the source, the pilot of a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet made an unsafe maneuver by flying ahead, within 20 feet of the nose" of the U.S. Air Force RC-135 aircraft, forcing the American aircraft to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.
The command said the U.S. aircraft was lawfully conducting normal operations over international airspace.
Video of the incident provided by the command shows the Chinese plane flying close to the nose of the U.S. plane. As the two planes approach each other, the U.S. plane tries to dodge to avoid a collision.
The U.S. Joint Force Indo-Pacific is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard to the safety of all vessels and aircraft in accordance with international law, the statement said.