No bank robbery reported in Denmark for first time in years

For the first time in many years, no bank robberies have been reported in Denmark, AP reported.
Cash transactions in the Scandinavian country are almost out of use, and Danes increasingly prefer to use cards and smartphones for payments.
The Danish bankers' union on Tuesday welcomed the news that 2022 was robbery-free.
Finance Denmark, an association of the banking sector, said only about 20 bank branches nationwide had cash on hand. But then the number of bank branches dropped from 219 in 1991 to 56 in 2021, he said.
In 2000, there were 221 bank robberies, Finance Denmark reported. In 2021, only one was reported.