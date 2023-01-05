News
Karabakh grocery stores practically empty, number of closed stores in capital Stepanakert increases
Karabakh grocery stores practically empty, number of closed stores in capital Stepanakert increases
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


Grocery stores in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are practically empty Thursday, the 25th day of the Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin corridor that links Artsakh to Armenia.

An employee of one of these stores says: “There is no food at the moment. The store is almost empty. The storefronts are empty. In the store we can find beverages, bread, and drinks. The household items—a little; they are running out, too. There are no vegetables at all for a long time."

A few days ago, they started receiving some products from state reserves in limited quantities—but it is not enough. Some products are received by the stores from the Operational Headquarters.

One of the buyers says: "We are looking for food. Let's see where we can find what to survive. There is almost nothing. There are no potatoes, there are no vegetables at all."

The closed stores in Artsakh have increased after the New Year holidays. Some had already closed down at the end of 2022.

And some people complain about the unreasonable price increases of local products, especially greens. Many are reluctant to talk about their concerns on camera; and there are many of them. Even those who enter pharmacies in Artsakh often leave empty-handed.
