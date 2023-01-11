COAF to continue rural community development programs in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh

Liana Ghaltaghchyan has been appointed executive director of Children of Armenia Foundation (COAF).
Ghaltaghchyan's activities will boost COAF's expansion and development of rural communities in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, the Foundation's press service informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
One of the priorities will be to expand the successful model of SMART centers, through which world-class non-formal education and socio-economic development programs are implemented in rural communities of Armenia.
The first SMART Center opened in 2018 in the Lori region. In the next five years, COAF will launch four new SMART centers in Armavir, Syunik (Kapan and Goris) and Shirak regions. The volume of investments will be more than 50 million dollars.