More precise data on number of victims of plane crash in Brovary is available

According to updated data, as a result of the helicopter crash in Brovary, 16 people died and 30 more were injured, the Office of the President of Ukraine reported.



"The data on the tragedy in Brovary are clarified: 16 people were killed, including three children. Hospitalized 30 people, among them 12 children," said in the message.



It is noted that at present the search continues.



On January 18, near the kindergarten in Brovary, Kyiv region, the SES helicopter crashed. There were nine people on board: six representatives of the task force of the Interior Ministry, in particular, the leadership of the ministry - Minister Denys Monastyrsky, his deputy Yevhen Enin and State Secretary Yuri Lubkovich. All were killed.



President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy instructed the SBU, in cooperation with the National Police and other authorized bodies, to find out all the circumstances of the helicopter crash in Brovary.



The Prosecutor General of Ukraine said that at the moment there is no clarity as to what caused the helicopter to crash in the Kyiv region, all possible versions are being considered.



Pre-trial investigation is entrusted to investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine and is under his personal control. The representative of the command of the Air Force of Ukraine, in turn, said that it would take several weeks to clarify the causes of the tragedy.



Among the versions of the tragedy in Brovary: violation of flight rules; technical malfunction of the helicopter; deliberate actions to destroy the vehicle.



Yuriy Ignat, the press secretary of the command of the air forces of Ukraine, said that the helicopter that had crashed in the Kyiv region was a French-made Super Puma AS 332.



According to him, all the law enforcement agencies have such helicopters now. These helicopters were designed specifically for the State Emergency Situations Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.