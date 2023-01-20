News
Armenia calls on Council of Europe to compel Azerbaijan to implement ECHR rulings
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Arman Khachatryan called on the CoE Committee of Ministers to take decisive steps to ensure Azerbaijan's compliance with ECHR rulings.

"Ambassador Khachatryan at Ministers’ Deputies meeting noted that the blockade of Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan leads to severe humanitarian consequences for Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia calls the CM to undertake decisive steps to ensure the implementation by Azerbaijan of interim measures indicated by ECHR," the Armenian mission wrote on Twitter. 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
