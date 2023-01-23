French society remains very sexist in all its spheres, according to the annual report of the High Council for Equality between Women and Men, AP reports.
The council called for a national "emergency plan" to combat what it called the "massive, violent and sometimes deadly consequences" of sexism against women.
In a survey commissioned by the council, a third of women reported that their partners coerced them into sexual acts they did not want. According to the council, about one in seven of the women surveyed said men forced them to have sex, and an equal number reported that their partners beat them.
Council President Sylvie Pierre-Brossolette expressed particular concern about sexism among young men bathed in social media, digital technology and pornography. She said that sexism must be combated from a very early age. The council will present its findings to French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, she added.
The council's proposed 10-point action plan included a call for stricter regulation of online content. Other proposals included mandatory anti-sexism training in the workplace and a ban on ads suggesting that some children's toys are for boys and others for girls.
France has made significant progress in some areas. Prime Minister Elisabeth Born is only the second woman to hold the post, and the lower house of parliament is also chaired for the first time since June by a woman, Yaelle Brown-Pivet.
The Macron government has also increased police resources to combat domestic violence and offered free contraception to all women under the age of 25.
Nevertheless, the Equality Council described the overall situation for women in France as alarming.
Sexism is not receding in France, the council's report said. On the contrary, some of its most violent manifestations are worsening, with the younger generations suffering the most.