Anadolu: Turkey to hold Quran homage rally at Stockholm burning site

Turkey will hold an action of reverence for the Quran at the site where it was burned in an action in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, Anadolu news agency reported, citing the head of the Office of Religious Affairs Ali Erbas.
Ali Erbas said the action was a sign of respect for the Koran after it was desecrated by right-wing radicals.
The action to burn the holy book took place in Stockholm on Jan. 21. It was coordinated with local authorities and took place in front of the Turkish embassy under police control.