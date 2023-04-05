News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 05
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 05
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.32
EUR
424.98
RUB
4.89
Show news feed
Sergey Kopyrkin: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are doing everything within their powers
Sergey Kopyrkin: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are doing everything within their powers
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The Russian peacekeepers are doing everything within their powers to ensure the normal life of Nagorno-Karabakh—even in difficult conditions when the Lachin corridor is closed. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin told this to reporters Wednesday, commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on Tuesday’s incident when the Azerbaijanis did not allow a group of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents to visit their relatives in Artsakh.

Kopyrkin added that the role of the Russian peacekeepers is important, both for the livelihood of Nagorno-Karabakh and for preventing possible attempts to escalate the tension in the region.

"You know very well how our peacekeepers work in Nagorno-Karabakh; information about this is constantly published. Of course, and the leadership of Armenia realizes this, Russian peacekeepers play a very, very important role in ensuring the livelihood and security of Nagorno-Karabakh," the Russian diplomat noted.

As for the attempts to discredit the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, Kopyrkin urged to not focus on comments, but on facts. According to him, the facts show that these Russian peacekeepers are doing everything to carry out their mandated mission.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh ombudsman: Incident proves behavior of obvious, undisguised lying, misleading international community
Azerbaijani “eco-activists” blockaded the passage of 27 Artsakh civilians from Armenia to Artsakh...
 Azerbaijan attempts to transfer Armenian patients to Shushi hospital under Azerbaijani control
Artak Beglaryan, the former state minister of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), gave details of the incident…
 Stratfor: EU observers’ deployment in Armenia could deter Azerbaijan from large-scale attack
As peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan stall, violent flare-ups either in Nagorno-Karabakh or on their common border are increasingly likely…
 Stepanakert: Provocation against Karabakh kids, women is equally directed against Russian peacekeepers
The Artsakh presidential adviser commented on the incident, when the Azerbaijani military did not allow a group of children and women going to Artsakh to pass through the Lachin corridor…
 Karabakh MFA: International community inaction to violations of human rights is tantamount to tacit approval
The ministry issued a statement on the obstruction by Azerbaijan of the return of Artsakh citizens…
 Karabakh state minister: From now on it will be possible to travel from Artsakh to Armenia in case of urgent need
At the same time, we inform that the news about the evacuation of Artsakh residents by Russian peacekeepers…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos