Sergey Kopyrkin: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are doing everything within their powers

The Russian peacekeepers are doing everything within their powers to ensure the normal life of Nagorno-Karabakh—even in difficult conditions when the Lachin corridor is closed. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin told this to reporters Wednesday, commenting—at the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am—on Tuesday’s incident when the Azerbaijanis did not allow a group of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents to visit their relatives in Artsakh.

Kopyrkin added that the role of the Russian peacekeepers is important, both for the livelihood of Nagorno-Karabakh and for preventing possible attempts to escalate the tension in the region.

"You know very well how our peacekeepers work in Nagorno-Karabakh; information about this is constantly published. Of course, and the leadership of Armenia realizes this, Russian peacekeepers play a very, very important role in ensuring the livelihood and security of Nagorno-Karabakh," the Russian diplomat noted.

As for the attempts to discredit the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, Kopyrkin urged to not focus on comments, but on facts. According to him, the facts show that these Russian peacekeepers are doing everything to carry out their mandated mission.