Anahit Manasyan is elected Armenia ombudsperson

The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia continues its regular sessions Wednesday.
There are 24 matters on the agenda of the four-day sessions.
Today’s session began with a minute's silence in memory of the Armenian servicemen who died Tuesday in Tegh village of Syunik Province as a result of the provocation by the Azerbaijani armed forces.
Yesterday, the NA debated on the matters of electing Armenia's new Human Rights Defender (Ombudsperson) and giving consent to launch public criminal prosecution against opposition MP Mher Sahakyan.
The results of the ombudsperson’s election were announced today. Accordingly, 69 lawmakers voted for the only ombudsperson candidate, deputy prosecutor general Anahit Manasyan; she was elected unanimously, as the opposition MPs did not participate in the voting.
Now the NA is debating on the election of a new member of the Corruption Prevention Commission. Based on the decision of the tender board, Aramayis Pashinyan has been nominated for this vacant position.