New, smart Yerevan bus stops’ modern version being developed

The work is in progress, the designers are working on sketch projects which will be modified, I will report further on the completion in the next two weeks. Armen Harutyunyan, head of the Department of Development and Investment Programs of the Yerevan Municipality, stated this at Monday’s regular consultation in the city hall, referring to the development of the concept of new and smart public transport stops in Armenia’s capital city.
In response, Deputy Mayor Tigran Avinyan noted: "I hope we have moved a bit from that initial design version to modern versions."
According to Harutyunyan, there will be two options.
"The modern version will be designed, which will be in smaller quantities in several places, and the second version will be in the rest of Yerevan. The sketch will be completely changed," he added.